Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 117,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vontier by 596.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

