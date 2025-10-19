John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. $BCV

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 166.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 283,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 177,016 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BCV opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

