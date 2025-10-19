John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 2.1%

TMP stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.