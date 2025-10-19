John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tompkins Financial Stock Up 2.1%
TMP stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
Tompkins Financial Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.