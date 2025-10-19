Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.