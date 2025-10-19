John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $127.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

