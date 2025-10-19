John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up about 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,400,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,950,000 after purchasing an additional 904,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after purchasing an additional 559,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,085,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 380,749 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock worth $988,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.7%

POR stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

