VanEck Vietnam ETF $VNM Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 431,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 397,219 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 97,322 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 248.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000.

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $593.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

