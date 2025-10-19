John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $137.17.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDACORP from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

