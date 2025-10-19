Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,543 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 217,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,406,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.65.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

