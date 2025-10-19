John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

