Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.26.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.47. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

