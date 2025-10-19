Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $670.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $739.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $718.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 165.60, a P/E/G ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $422.38 and a 1-year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

