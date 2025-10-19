Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $81,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.