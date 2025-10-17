Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 606,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $482,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,782 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,661.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $351,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,593 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $311,388,000 after acquiring an additional 939,227 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

