Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

