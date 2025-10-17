Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $151.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.30. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

