Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $229,000 in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Nucor Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

