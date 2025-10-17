Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.34.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

