First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,352 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.