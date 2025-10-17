Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $514.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

RACE opened at $392.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $372.31 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

