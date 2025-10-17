New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 17,490 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $35,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

