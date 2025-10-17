Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Evolution Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE:EPM opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 0.52. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.04%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Petroleum
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.