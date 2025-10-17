TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 858 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

