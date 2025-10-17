Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. $TXT

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Textron by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Textron by 54.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.0%

TXT stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

