Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

