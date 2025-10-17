First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

