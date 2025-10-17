B. Riley Initiates Coverage on KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA)

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NAKA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KindlyMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of KindlyMD in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

KindlyMD Stock Performance

Shares of KindlyMD stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. KindlyMD has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $313.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 31.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76.

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. KindlyMD had a negative net margin of 244.00% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%.

KindlyMD Company Profile

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population.

