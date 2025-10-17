Pentair plc $PNR Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

