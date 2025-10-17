Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $428.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.