Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.