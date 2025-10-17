Commons Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $599.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.38.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

