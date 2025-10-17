Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $863,000 Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $268.12 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average is $281.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.28.

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

