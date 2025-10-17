TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.