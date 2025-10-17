Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $399,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $71,769,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $48,040,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,060,000 after purchasing an additional 410,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.23 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.