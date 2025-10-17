Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

QAI opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $820.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

