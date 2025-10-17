Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $99,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.