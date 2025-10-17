Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,327,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 134.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 213,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $214.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.