TFC Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

