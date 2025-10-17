Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

