Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 239 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,121.37.

NYSE NOW opened at $894.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $909.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

