TFC Financial Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,101.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,676,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

NYSE:RKT opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.20 and a beta of 2.23. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

