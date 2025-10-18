May Barnhard Investments LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

May Barnhard Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

