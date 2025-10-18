Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

