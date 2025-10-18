AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Accenture by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $238.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average of $279.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

