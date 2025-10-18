Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 985.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

FNDF opened at $43.70 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

