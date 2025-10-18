Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 4,417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.2% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

