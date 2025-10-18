Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

