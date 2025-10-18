May Barnhard Investments LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

May Barnhard Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

