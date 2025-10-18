Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,079 The Boeing Company $BA

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,859,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6%

BA opened at $213.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

