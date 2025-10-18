Hoese & Co LLP Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,377,000 after buying an additional 986,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,471,000 after acquiring an additional 328,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $83.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

